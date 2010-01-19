Atlanta Rapper Waka Flocka Flame Shot In Robbery Attempt

Today rumors have been flying regarding Atlanta rapper Waka Flocka Flame and a shooting and robbery in College Park.

From HotSpotATL.com, VIA: HipHopWired

Although details are just beginning to circulate, Twitter and other social networks are all buzzing about the shooting and speaking on their opinions.

According to sources, Flocka was shot in the arm and then was robbed of his chain at a car wash on Old National Highway in College Park.

When HHW contacted So Icey ENT, a representative responded with the classic line “No comment” almost confirming the shooting.

HHW will update you on the latest on Waka Flocka when more information circulates.

For those who don’t know, Waka Flocka Flame is the right hand man of Gucci Mane who is growing in popularity throughout the South. With his smash club hit “O Let’s Do It,” Flocka is one of the newest rappers out of Atlanta who hopes to keep the South on top.