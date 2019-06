Tomorrow’s edition of The Oprah Winfrey Show will feature special guests Wyclef Jean, Rihanna, and Maxwell.Wyclef is expected to share his eyewitness accounts from his time in Haiti since the earthquakes on the show. Rihanna will be performing Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song” (insert record scratching sound here). Maxwell is performing as well.

GIVE HAITI QUAKE RELIEF!

NY Yankees Donate $500,000 To Haitian Earthquake Relief