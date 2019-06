Another Nicki Minaj record has hit the internets, and it just might be worse than that song with Cassie.Ok, maybe not that bad, but it’s still pretty awful. Nicki turns up the autotune and sings the hook to this incredibly tame (by Nicki Minaj standards) pop song which actually caused Casey of “That’s What’s Up” fame to run screaming from his desk when I played it in the office.

What do you think?