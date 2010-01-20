Jay-Z To Headline Coachella Festival

Jay-Z joins the ranks of superstars like Prince, Madonna, and Paul McCartney as he’s slated to headline the first night of the three-day Coachella festival on the west coast.With over 130 acts spread out over three days, there’s something for everyone at Coachella this year as acts like De La Soul, Wale and Corrine Bailey Rae are listed alongside vets like Sly & The Family Stone (!!!!) and Grace Jones as well as indie rock bands like Grizzly Bear and Vampire Weekend.

For the full line up, check the official Coachella website.

