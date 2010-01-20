HOT OR NOT: Ruben Studdard & Rick Ross “Don’t Make Em Like U No More”

Raise your hand if you knew Ruben Studdard was still making music.I can’t be the only one who thought dude would be starring in chitlin circuit plays for the rest of his days. Apparently he the American Idol winner dropped an album in May of last year, and is now releasing the second single from the project.

“Don’t Make ‘Em Like U No More” features a guest verse from Ruben’s brother in girth, Rick Ross.

What do you think?

