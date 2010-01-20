HUMOR: Aziz Ansari Talks About His Night With Kanye West

I always imagined hanging out with Kanye West would be like this.
Comedian Aziz Ansari (Parks & Recreation, Human Giant, Funny People) recorded a stand-up for Comedy Central, Intimate Moments for a Sensual Evening. In the clip below he describes the first time he hung out with Martin Louis The King. Hilarity! (props to Missinfo & Eskay)
“Are you listening to your own album in your own house, bopping your head?”
