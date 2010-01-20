Phonte Announces The End Of Little Brother

After a 5 month hiatus, Phonte and DJ Brainchild have returned with episode 16 of their popular podcast, Gordon Gartrell Radio.

Click here to listen to Phonte & DJ Brainchild’s Gordon Gartrell Radio!

On this episode’s commentary, in true Gartrellian fashion, Phonte talks candidly about topics in the news. This time around though the subject matter is a bit more personal. Phonte addresses the fate of his group, Little Brother. After releasing three critically acclaimed albums and several classic mixtapes, Phonte says that the group will release one more album before calling it quits.

Phonte also talks about his plans for 2010, which include a new album from his collaboration with Dutch producer Nicolay, The Foreign Exchange, which he expects to be out by the fall.

DJ Brainchild, as usual, provides his eclectic mix of music that ranges from classic reggae (Sister Nancy’s “Bam Bam”) to unreleased music from Bilal.