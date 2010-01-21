UPDATE: Diamond Blue Admits He Slept With Tisha Campbell’s Sister

Is Diamond Blue From Pretty Ricky A Deadbeat Dad?

TT Torrez gets the scoop once again as Pretty Ricky’s Diamond Blue calls in to rebuke claims that he got Tisha Campbell’s little sister pregnant.

He also admits that he is dating Keke Wyatt and throws little Campbell under the bus saying the “sex was wack.”

There is some shady behavior going down. Gossip On This has learned that Diamond “Baby Blue” Smith of the singing group Pretty Ricky is on his way to becoming what we like to call a “dead beat dad!” Sources extremely to the situation exclusively revealed to us that the young entertainer and actress Tisha Campbell-Martin’s younger sister Tiara had been somewhat involved romantically in the past, and now she’s 5 months pregnant by him and is 110% positive that Baby Blue is most definitely, without any doubt, the father. But he refuses to take responsibility, and Tisha and her family, especially her husband, actor Duane Martin, are extremely pissed at the way he’s treating her so they reached out to us and dished all of the details.

““Last year in August, Tisha’s younger sister was with Diamond Blue from Pretty Ricky,” Duane Martin exclusively revealed to Gossip On This. “One thing lead to another and now she’s five months pregnant by him. I spoke to Blue in October and I would never imagine him being the way he is. He doesn’t call back, he doesn’t check on her and he’s also ignoring her phone calls. She and the family are really hurt by this.”