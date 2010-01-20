VIDEO: Ludacris “How Low”

I’m used to coming across mp3 leaks, but rarely ever do you come across a video leak.

That’s exactly what seems to have happened with Ludacris’ new video, “How Low.”

The crafty folks over at Rap Radar found this on YouTube and threw it up on their site, and now we’re bringing it to you.

Looks like Luda’s going for the whole Candyman thing with this video.

“How Low” is from Luda’s forthcoming, and frequently delayed album, Battle of the Sexes.

Check it out!

