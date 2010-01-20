AUDIO: Rihanna “Redemption Song”

Rihanna’s appearing on today’s episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show to perform her recently released charity single, a cover of Bob Marley’s classic “Redemption Song.”

GIVE HAITI QUAKE RELIEF!

While it’s not the worst thing she’s ever recorded (that dubious honor would go to “Unfaithful,”) I don’t think Rihanna has tapped into the raw emotion that’s necessary to cover a song like this.

Wyclef, Rihanna & Maxwell To Appear On Oprah

All snark aside, proceeds from the sale of this single will go to provide relief to those in Haiti, so buy a download, and delete the song if you don’t like it!

Wyclef Speaks To CNN About Earthquake

“Redemption Song” is available now on iTunes.