Ja Rule In Court Over Gun; Faces 3 1/2 Years

(AllHipHop News) Ja Rule could spend three years in prison due to a 2007 gun possession charge in Manhattan.

According to The New York Post, Ja Rule lost his bid to have the case tossed this morning (January 20) in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Ja Rule’s lawyer Stacey Richman argued that police had no just cause to search his Maybach after a concert at the Beacon Theatre that featured Kanye West and Lil Wayne .

Judge Richard Carruthers denied the motion to dismiss the case.

Police retrieved a .40 caliber handgun that contained Ja Rule’s DNA, in addition to a small amount of marijuana inside the luxury vehicle.

