NIKE signs Young Terrorist

In an effort to jump into the growing martyr market, Nike has signed would-be terrorist Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab to a multi-year contract (dependent on his time on earth)

“We think this kid has the potential to really blow up.” says Andy Whitchen. “For him to accomplish what he has at such a young age speaks in volumes about his potential.”

The deal comes off the heels of Abdulmutallab’s attempt to detonate plastic explosives hidden in his underwear in a Christmas Day terrorist attack on NorthWest Airlines Flight 253 en route from Amsterdam to Detroit, Michigan. A deal with Fruit of the Loom was pending until Nike intervened with a more lucrative offer and snatched the 20-something year old for all apparel rights.

Farouk is incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution, Milan Michigan, while awaiting further legal proceedings. If he is convicted on the charges, he will face a life sentence plus 90 years in jail. With trail set for 2010, Nike is building a campaign to capitalize off the awareness coming from the trial.

Nike’s Farouk Is On Fire! campaign is set to be aired at this years Super Bowl, where security is sure to be heightened.

“Farouk! … Farouk! …Farouk is on fire!” has to be one of the smartest phrases since Bo Knows.” says Whitchen. “From game day rallies to the lighting of the flame at this years Olympics we think the phrase resonates with excitement on all front of sports culture.”

While brands like Ecko and G-Unit are the apparel commonly seen on today’s crop of criminals, Nike saw the exposure that came from felons walking out of police station houses in cuffs as a new and effective form of branding.

“I think his failed attempt at taking out the airliner should not be a reflection of his true potential.”

Farouk was charged on December 26, 2009, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, with two criminal counts: attempting to blow up and placing a destructive device on a U.S. civil aircraft. Additional charges were added in a grand jury indictment on January 6, 2010, including attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted murder of 289 people.

“Some people will look at the North West incident as a failure. We on the other hand see it as a plus when you think about the exposure he’s been able to get from this.”

Newly appointed Taliban leader, Baitullah Mehsud, agrees saying we haven’t seen anything yet.

“Brother Farouk is in the infant stages of a bigger plan. We will support him in his mission until it is accomplished.”

No word yet on how this will effect Nike’s new deal with Forst Hood shooter, Major Malik Nadal Hasan.

