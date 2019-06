When Raekwon, Ghostface, and Method Man announced they were going to be the BBD to Wu-Tang’s New Edition, expectations were understandably high.

Fortunately they have yet to disappoint. Here’s a song that may or may not be on their forthcoming album. Using a hefty chunk of one of my personal favorite pre-Off The Wall Michael Jackson solo tracks, Rae, Ghost, and Meth deliver the goods!