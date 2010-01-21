VIDEO: Jay Electronica, Talib Kweli & Mos Def Rock For Diabetes

In an effort to raise awareness for the fight against diabetes, Hip-Hop legends KRS-One, Dres (Black Sheep), Greg Nice, and few a more performed for a benefit concert last night at the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn.

Jay Electronica performed Exhibit A before Talib and Mos joined in for Just Begun. (Props to Missinfo.TV)

Jay Electronica, Talib Kweli, & Mos Def (knitting factory 1/20/10) from Mikey Fresh on Vimeo.

