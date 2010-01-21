Quincy Jones & Lionel Richie To Remake “We Are The World” For Haiti

Quincy Jones and Lionel Richie are putting together a re-recording of the 1985 charity single, “We Are The World.” Plans for the 25th anniversary re-recording were already underway when earthquakes devastated Haiti on January 12th.

Richie and Jones are planning the massive recording session, already slated to include Usher, Natalie Cole, and John Legend, on February 1st, the day after the Grammy Awards.

It’s a safe bet that the memory of Michael Jackson, the song’s co-author, will be invoked in the remake.

Proceeds from the original recording went to benefit relief in Africa. This time around, proceeds will be going to provide relief in Haiti.

