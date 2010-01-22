UPDATE: MTV Execs Deny Kanye Snub

After word spread yesterday that Kanye had been banned from tonight’s telethon benefiting Haiti on MTV, reps from the network are denying it.

MTV Networks representatives issued the following brief statement:

“We reached out to Kanye (through his people) about performing on the telethon. We did not hear back definitively but we DID ask him to be a part of it.”

PREVIOUSLY

Friday’s big telethon benefiting relief efforts in Haiti is sure to be a star-studded affair. However, there’s one big star that has not been invited.

Organizers for the telethon, which is scheduled to air January 22nd on all MTV Networks channels, have said that Kanye West has not been invited to participate.

“After what he said on the Katrina telethon and the way he behaved at the MTV Video Music Awards, everyone agrees it’s just best that he does not participate,” a producing partner told Rob Shuter of Naughty But Nice. “Kayne has to make everything about himself. He will do anything to steal the spotlight and, well, this night it’s just not about him.”