First you doubted him, now you want a shout out from him. The Tallahassee rapper turnt sanga gives you a piece of his mind on his heatrock new single “Karaoke.” Oh, yeah… Peep the beige Air Yeezy’s that Kanye rocks. too!

Cameo appearances from DJ Khaled, Akon and the aforementioned Mr. West compliment T-Pain’s latest track off his Thr33 Ringz album, due out in store on November 11th.

Check out this funny video below:

Also On The Urban Daily: