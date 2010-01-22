UPDATE: Rihanna’s New BF Did Not Abuse His Ex

According to his agent, Rihanna’s new BF, Matt Kemp, did not abuse his ex-girlfriend, actress Felisha Terrell. Representatives for Terrell back-up Kemp’s agent’s comments.

Matt Kemp’s agent, Dave Stewart, released the following statement to the LA Times.

“Matt dated Felisha about two years ago and decided to end their relationship. She chose to file a complaint and shortly thereafter, on her own accord, decided to drop it…. She has very recently said that she has no issue whatsoever with Matt and that she and Matt consider this to be a non-issue. Matt Kemp is a consummate Midwestern gentleman who has never displayed any act of violence towards a woman.”

Felisha’s reps released this statement:

“Felisha Terrell and Matt Kemp lived together and were in a relationship for over a year where they both cared for one another. During the course of the relationship there was a restraining order filed by Felisha but it had nothing to do with domestic violence and to be clear Matt was never physically abusive to Felisha, nor did she fear for her life. The restraining order was subsequently vacated. They both have moved on separately but remain amicable.”

Kemp’s agents also explained why a restraining order was placed on him by Terrell:

Questions have subsequently been asked about “why” she filed the restraining order and the answer is simple: The relationship ended two months after moving in with eachother. Matt asked her to move, as he was the leasee. She requested $20,000 to do so and Matt refused. Her continued refussal to leave resulted in Matt’s submission of a Notice to Vacate to the landlord, as Felicia’s name was not on the lease. She filed the restraining order in an effort to prevent him from terminating the lease on the property. Anyone can file a TRO – all they have to do is “say” they feel in danger. Once Matt’s agent, Dave Stewart (retired pitcher, Oakland A’s, World Series MVP), got involved the Dodger’s resident agent was engaged in an effort to protect Matt from her extortion attempts and threats to ruin his name in the media. We are not sure why this has come up now, especially in light of her apologies and both parties response to the situation. No payoffs, hush money or other deal was made to resolve this issue. Felicia was responsible for her own attorney fee’s, moving expenses, etc. and made the above statement via her publicist this afternoon upon hearing about the story. Matt has never/would never put his hands on a woman. His Mother and Grandmother are the most important people in his life. This rumor is most painful because of those relationships than it is the public’s opinion….but of course, that matters too! Please feel free to contact Sports Management Partners with any other questions, comments or concerns. We look forward to resolving this issue and providing any and all facts related to this matter per your request.

PREVIOUSLY:

Rihanna’s new boyfriend, baseball player Matt Kemp, has a history of domestic violence, according to his ex-girlfriend, actress Felisha Terrell.

Kemp’s ex-girlfriend, Felisha Terrell, has come forward and revealed that she had to take out a restraining order on the Los Angeles Dodgers player in June 2008.

Rihanna Locks Lips With L.A. Dodgers’ Matt Kemp

From Yahoo! News/The Mirror

“He is violent and I am afraid. He repeatedly made me scared and gets in my face. He is threatening to take all the items I purchased and try to destroy my property,” the Mirror quoted her as saying. “Hen – I am afraid his behaviour will turn towards me since we are no longer dating” brings his friends driving up and down the street to try and intimidate me. I am very fearful. He has other people calling me and stalking me,” she added.Terrell had in her application for the restraining order claimed that Matt was “kicked out of a club for fighting with a woman – I am afraid his behaviour will turn towards me since we are no longer dating”.

Interestingly enough, while trying to locate the original article on The Mirror’s website, it appears that the story has been taken down, even though search results on the site do reveal that the article did exist once upon a time.

Hmmm…

If this is true, we hope that Rihanna comes to her senses and leaves this guy alone before we get a repeat of that other incident.

Maybe she should get in touch with this guy.