VIDEO: A Tribe Called Quest Reunites At Diabetes Benefit

Attendees at last night’s diabetes benefit held at The Knitting Factory in Brooklyn came to see Jay Electronica, Ghostface, and Talib Kweli. They left seeing a reunion of one of hip-hop’s greatest groups.

The benefit, put together by A Tribe Called Quest’s Phife Dawg, the self-described “funky diabetic,” climaxed with a performance by the group whose last album was released in 1998. Q-Tip and Ali Shaheed Muhammad joined Phife on stage to perform their classic songs “Oh My God” and “Award Tour.”

Footage courtesy of LTD Mag.

