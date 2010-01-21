SPOTTED: Tiger Woods Leaving Sex Rehab

Looks like the reports of Tiger‘s treatment for sexual addiction are true.

The star athlete was spotted leaving a treatment facility in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The National Enquirer snapped the photos first:

Here’s the story from NewsOne.com:

JACKSON, Mississippi — Tiger Woods is receiving treatment for sexual addiction at a sex rehabilitation clinic in Hattiesburg, Mississippi according to two television stations and an author on the topic. Television stations WJTV and WLBT reported, citing unnamed sources, that Woods was at the Pine Grove Behavioral Health and Addiction Services center, where security is tight and dark tarps have been placed upon wire fences.

