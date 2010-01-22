Steve Harvey Adds Game Show Host To Resumé

Starting in the fall, actor, comedian and radio personality Steve Harvey will take over hosting duties of the long-running game show “Family Feud.”

From The London Free Press

Series producer FremantleMedia North America said comedian Steve Harvey will take over as host from John O’Hurley when the syndicated show begins its new season next fall. The company said Harvey was chosen for his ability to connect with viewers and his “one-of-a-kind” personality. Harvey’s TV credits include “Me and the Boys” and “The Steve Harvey Show,” and he was part of the “Kings of Comedy” standup tour and DVD. He hosts a nationally syndicated radio program.

I personally can’t wait to see how Steve Harvey and his massive collection of suits will handle the hosting duties. His distinct southern accent yelling out “Survey Says!” may well be the highlight of the year.

However, I think there may have been a few better choices to host the show…

Paul Mooney: “The Only Mistake Tiger Made Was Leaving Those White Women Alive”