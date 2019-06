Office Ricky is back with a new song from his forthcoming album Teflon Don, “Mafia Music Part 2.”

Having not been a particularly big fan of Rawse in the past, you can’t really deny his ear for beats, and he’s earned a few bonus points in my book for the line “Bigger than Nicki Minaj’s cameltoe.”

HAAAAAAAA!!!!!!

HOT OR NOT: Ruben Studdard & Rick Ross “Don’t Make Em Like U No More”

VIDEO: Rick Ross, Maybach Music 2.5 (f/ T-Pain & Pusha T)