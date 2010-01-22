Raekwon Tells Monique About The “Raekown The Chef Grill”

“You could put vegetable up there, you could use it in the morning.” This is great. You can’t use it to cook crack even though Jadakiss was “the first nigga to cook crack on a Foreman Grill.” I can’t think of any good Raekwon grill jokes right now but I’m sure y’all can. I’ll post the best joke as the headline.

Check Out These Joints Too

THE LEAK: Raekwon, Ghostface, Method Man “Our Dreams”

THE LEAK:Empire State Of Mind Remix F/Raekwon, CNN & Styles P