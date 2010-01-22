Did Jean-Paul Gaultier Pull A Fast One On Chris Brown?

Chris Brown attended Jean-Paul Gaultier’s menswear fashion show in Paris this week and had his photo taken with the highly acclaimed fashion designer.

I dunno about you, but I laughed my entire black a** off when I first saw this picture.

The line of clothing that Gaultier was showing had a boxing theme, hence the designer being made-up to have the appearance of a bloodied face.

Get it? Bloodied face, Chris Brown…

Anyway…

You can’t help but wonder if Gaultier knew what he was doing when he posed for this picture. Chris Brown certainly didn’t put two and two together before taking that picture, and praise white baby Jesus for that!

