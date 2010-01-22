Rapper Apache Is Dead

I had Apache’s album. I loved Gangsta Bitch. Q-Tip produced it. His album was pretty good. I remember his kill the white people skit” and a “fight a fight a nigger and a white skit.” Well, according to Kid Kapri and Mark the 45 King, Apache is dead. Props to H. Diddy and Kev Clark for the tip.

Here is what Q-Tip who produced “Gangsta Bitch,” said on Twitter

R.I.P. To my brotha APACHE.. Together we made a dope lil hiphop joint… He was a real stand up dude…

Life is fragile… Apache was STRONG! R.I.P.