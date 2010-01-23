"Hope For Haiti" Telethon Performance Round-Up

If you missed last night’s “Hope For Haiti” telethon, your television must have been turned off as it was on every channel. Check out some of the performance highlights from the telethon below!

Jay-Z, Rihanna, The Edge, Bono “Stranded”

Justin Timberlake & Matt Morris “Hallelujah”

Beyoncé “Halo”

Jennifer Hudson & The Roots “Let It Be”

Alicia Keys “Prelude To A Kiss”

Stevie Wonder “A Time For Love”

Mary J Blige “Hard Times”

John Legend “Motherless Child”

Wyclef Jean “Rivers Of Babylon”

Quincy Jones & Lionel Richie To Remake “We Are The World” For Haiti