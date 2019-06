Jay-Z, Rihanna, Bono and the Edge of U2 debuted their highly anticipated collaboration, “Stranded,” at last night’s Hope For Haiti telethon.

The Swizz Beats-produced charity single is available now for download on iTunes. Or you can pre-order the “Hope For Haiti” album which contains performances from the telethon and receive a download of “Stranded” now.

GIVE HAITI QUAKE RELIEF!