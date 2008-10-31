VIDEO: Wyclef Jean For President

The Grammy Award-winning producer, artist and social entrepreneur simply known as Wyclef Jean has cut this informative and entertaining video that you can check out after the jump.

‘Clef’s non-profit organization – Yéle Haiti – has continued to touch thousands upon thousands of impoverished Haitians. With his music continuing to be celebrated, Wyclef Jean may not be a serious candidate for the White House, but he’s an agent of change nonetheless.

For more of Wyclef’s political views, watch NewsOne’s exclusive video below:

