VIDEO: SWV Prove They Still Got It

It’s been a minute since I’ve seen the ladies of SWV together, so I was particularly glad to catch this short video of the trio singing the harmonies from their hit single “Weak.”The trio stopped by celeb photographer Derek Blank’s studio in Atlanta and got him to knock a few dollars off of their bill by doing this quick acapella rendition of “Weak.”

Now I can’t help but wonder what this photo shoot is for. Reunion album?

Stay tuned!

THROWBACK: Tracy Morgan Vs. Monique With Yo Mama Jokes

THROWBACK: Jodeci On Martin

http://cdn.theurbandaily.com/external/js/gallery/275277

Also On The Urban Daily: