No new songs just “That Thing.” I saw her perform in Brookyln 2 years ago and this is pretty much what I saw. She’s performing faster with a lot more energy. Some people like it some people don’t. Hopefully the Fugees will have a re-reunion to support Haiti. The world needs you Lauryn.

