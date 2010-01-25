Gary Coleman Arrested For Failing To Appear In Court

Gary Coleman found himself in trouble with the law in Utah on Sunday.

Police in Santaquin, Utah took the 41-year-old actor into custody on Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear in court. A police spokesperson did not have details on the warrant and expects more information to be released later today.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Utah County Jail records show he was arrested after police received reports of a disturbance at his home in Santaquin.

