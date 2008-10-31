Barack Is Making Movies: CodeBlack Debuting "The Inspiration"

Codeblack Interactive has announced the free broadcast of a Barack Obama short film collection on November 3rd entitled, “Yes We Can: The Inspiration of Barack Obama.”

SHERMAN OAKS, CA (October 31, 2008) – In celebration of Election Day 2008, Codeblack Interactive will premiere the critically-acclaimed dramatic short film series, “The Inspiration of Barack Obama,” as a complimentary streaming download on its exclusive on-demand broadband network, Codeblack TV (www.codeblacktv.com). The narrative film collection, directed by award-winning African-American filmmaker Qasim Basir, chronicles the difficulties of seven Americans who have ultimately been uplifted by the message of Senator Barack Obama. Codeblack Interactive will make the shorts series available for free streaming for 24 hours beginning Monday, November 3 at 1AM EST.

Featured in USA Today and The Huffington Post, Mr. Basir wrote and directed the seven short films to educate Americans about the Democratic Presential candidate’s dynamic message of hope and political change. The films, which explore stories of diverse Americans grappling with adversity and hardship, are entitled: Vote, Housing, Immigration, College, War, Economy and Family. At some point, each main character is inspired by Senator Obama’s mantra of self-determination and transformation, and takes the step toward personal change.

“We are pleased to present this inspirational film series by such a bright young African-American filmmaker to raise awareness before the vital election and further establish CodeblackTV as the go-to platform for black cinema,” said Quincy Newell, President, Codeblack Interactive. “These short tales tap into the popularity of Senator Obama and the revitalizing impact he has had on the lives of so many Americans. As our goal is to cater to the underserved black audience, these films are a perfect match.”

The film series was brought to Codeblack Interactive by 1555 Filmworks.

ABOUT CODEBLACK

Launched in 2005 by Jeff Clanagan, Codeblack Enterprises LLC is the first African American-owned new media & entertainment company. The company’s portfolio consists of Codeblack Entertainment and Codeblack Interactive. Codeblack Entertainment is the first African American-owned film studio, engaged in producing, acquiring, marketing and distributing quality content to today’s urban consumer across a variety of traditional platforms. Launched in 2008, Codeblack Interactive focuses on the distribution of content across digitally interactive platforms, including global distribution to mobile and digital carriers such as CodeblackTV.com, a broadband on-demand destination.

