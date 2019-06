Okay before you hate. Listen to the song. It is a really powerful dedication from reggae’s biggest pop stars to Haiti. Big up to Shaggy for ding this. I know I might’ve thought these guys made some corny music before (some good music too) but this is a great effort for a great cause.

