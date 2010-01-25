Black Eyed Peas Win, Then Lose Best Group Award

The Black Eyed Peas were disappointed at France’s NRJ Awards in Cannes, this weekend, after being announced as Best International Group.

The award was announced by choreographer Kamel Quali, who mistakenly declared the group winners, until minutes later, when he returned and admitted the error.

German band Tokio Hotel was then given the award for Best International Group, leaving audience members and fans a bit confused.

The same thing happened to Katy Perry at the 2009 Awards. She was awarded Best International Song honors, when the real winner was R&B songbird Rihanna.

