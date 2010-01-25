Khloe Kardashian Visits The White House

There are a few ways to visit the White House. You can be a great poet or musician. You can be a head of state or prominent politician or journalist. You could also be an athlete who wins a championship. Or if your name is Khloe Kardashian you can marry a champion athlete and visit the White House. Will Kim be making a visit soon? The Saints might win it too. The KKK Conspiracy to take over the country is not a joke. Watch out for the Kardashian Konspiracy.

