PETA: Kanye Is An Idiot, Amber Is Sleazy

PETA, the animal rights activist group, had some less than kind words to say about Kanye West and Amber Rose after the two were spotted in furs while attending fashion week events in Paris.

In a blog post on their website, PETA’s Karin Bennett cited lyrics from Kanye’s “All Fall Down” before going in on Yeezy and Amber.

The prettiest people do the ugliest things For the road to riches and diamond rings . . . We’ll buy a lot of clothes but we don’t really need ’em Things we buy to cover up what’s inside —Kanye West, “All Falls Down” West apparently lives by his lyrics. The ethical dropout—who horrified voters in PETA’s Worst-Dressed Celebrity competition last year—and his sleazy sidekick, Amber Rose, were snapped by paparazzi strutting around Paris in “the ugliest things,” indeed. Both were wearing head-to-toe fur, and Amber refused to remove her full-length lynx coat during a show at Paris Men’s Fashion Week. As PETA V.P. Dan Mathews so eloquently put it, “Kanye can’t help making himself look like an idiot, whether at an awards show or a fashion show. He and his girlfriend look like pathetic creatures from a shabby roadside zoo.”

HAAAAAAAA!

While I agree that Kanye is an idiot (well, more like what Ghostface would call a “smart dumb n*gga”), and that Amber is sleazy, it’s not because they’re proponents of wearing furs. Moreso because Kanye’s a talented dude that just doesn’t know how to act, and Amber’s a relatively talentless opportunist who really doesn’t have any reason to be famous other than the fact that she’s Kanye’s “girlfriend.”

