Dad Gets Son Kicked Off American Idol

American Idol contestant Michael Lynche has a good reason to be angry at his father thanks to an article in The St. Petersburg Times.

From The New York Post

An “American Idol” contestant picked last week for the Top 24 was booted over the weekend, according to reports.

The reason: his father told a local newspaper that his son made the semifinals, a violation of the show’s confidentiality rules.

Michael Lynche, called Big Mike on the show, was a high school football hero and his mother is a local columnist for the St. Petersburg (Fla.) Times, according to a report last week in her newspaper.

The paper reported that his father confirmed he’d made it to the Top 24.

The “Idol” spoiler site Joe’s Place, which has a history of digging up reliable inside info on the show’s contestants, reported over the weekend that Lynche has been replaced by another singer from the Top 50 qualifiers.

Fox declined to comment on the report yesterday.

The semifinalists are chosen at the end of Hollywood Week, when more than 120 hopefuls who got golden tickets in regional auditions move on to round two of the tryouts.

Lynche’s name appeared on several lists of the Top 24 contestants leaked on the Internet last week.

Lynche’s older brother, Marque Lynche Jr., made the “Idol” semifinals in 2004, but was cut before reaching the final 12, according to the Times’ report.

His Web site describes Lynche as a cross between Gnarls Barkley, Outkast and R. Kelly.