VIDEO: BET's Black Panther Cartoon Intro

A while back BET had plans for animation. It never really worked out. Reginald Hudlin, who used to head BET, also wrote a few Black Panther comic books and always planned to turn it into a TV show. Well Hudlin’s gone but his cartoon stayed, It stars Dijimon Hounsou (Kimora Lee’s boyfriend) as Black Panther. Kerry Washington and Alfre Woodard also do voices and Jill Scott will do the voice for Storm from the X-Men. More info at Don’t Lose Your Day Job.