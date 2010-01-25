Nate Dogg In Therapy: 'He Can Lift His Head'

Long beach singer Nate Dogg is recovering from a stroke and doing well in therapy, according to childhood friend and longtime collaborator, Warren G.

Nate Dogg, born Nathaniel Hale has suffered two strokes since January of 2008.

The strokes left the Grammy-nominated singer partially paralyzed and he was also using an assisted breathing tube, to make breathing easier.

“He’s in therapy getting himself together, that’s all I can tell people,” Warren G. told HardKnock.tv. “I see him any and every time I want to. It’s hard when you have somebody that got two strokes, usually the person don’t make it. But he’s strong. He’s getting good therapy and he’s pulling out of it.”

According to Warren G., Nate Dogg was relearning to use basic human functions and that he “can lift his head up.”

“It’s hard when you first have a stroke, you got to learn everything over again, Warren G. stated. “It’s like you’re a baby again. You gotta learn everything.”

Between collaborations with artists like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Tupac, Fabolous and Warren G. and solo releases, Nate Dogg has sold close to 60 million records over the past 20 years.

