The Funk Doc is back with a brand new joint (no pun intended) from his forthcoming album, Reggie Noble 9 1/2.

The Just Blaze produced “Oh My” knocks hard, and is sure to please longtime Redman fans!

VIDEO: Redman’s “Coc Back” (Behind The Scenes)

VIDEO: Redman Says Jay-Z Needs To Give Props To Big L

What do you think? Let us know in the comments!