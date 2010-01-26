Freeway & Jake One's "Stimulus" Packaging

Freeway & Jake One’s new album The Stimulus Package, drops on February 16th, and if you download the album, you’re missing out on the whole experience.

Instead of just plastering a picture of Freeway ice grilling a camera on the cover of the album, the folks over at his label Rhymesayers teamed up with former Ego Trip magazine designer Brent Rollins to create an album package that looks much cooler than a bunch of files in your iTunes library.

Now this is how you entice people to buy CDs again!!

