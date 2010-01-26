Rapper Sues T.I., Claims He Stole 'What You Know'

Rapper T.I. could be back in front of a judge, but instead of criminal charges, the rapper is being sued for copyright infringement by an upcoming rapper.

At issue is T.I.’s Grammy Award winning song “What You Know,” which Nathan Filby aka Motoe Blizzid, claims T.I. stole.

Filby, who is being represented by One LLP, claims the 2006 track sampled portions of a 2004 song he made titled Reverence.

He claims that the track was delivered to a number of industry insiders before reaching a representative at Relentless Management, a company that reportedly works with T.I.

In court documents, One LLP and Filby claimed that the tracks contain the “same harmonic” range and lawyers even presented documents that showed an algorithm that claimed to show the song’s similarities scientifically.

According to reports, Filby seeks a trial by jury and all profits derived from the song, which was featured on T.I.’s hit album King.

T.I. is currently in a halfway house after serving almost 8 months in a low security prison, after he was caught purchasing machine guns and silencers in October of 2008.