Levar Burton's ILL Tattoo

Very rarely do you see celebs get really dope tattoos. You’ve got cats like The Game who will apparently get anything tatted on his body (a Star Trak logo? And you ain’t even signed to Star Trak???) or Baby and that big red star on his bald head.

Leave it to good ol’ Jeordi LaForge, errm, I mean actor Levar Burton to get the best celeb tattoo I’ve ever seen.

Depending on which way you are looking at it, the tattoo reads either “Levar” or “Kunta,” in honor of his role in the legendary television miniseries Roots.