BLAST FROM THE PAST: Jay-Z "Where I'm From"

If that Diddy/Dirty Money/WhoTheEffEver song “Angels” makes you want to run screaming towards the nearest copy of Jay-Z’s In My Lifetime Vol. 1, you aren’t alone.

In an effort to counteract the effects of that piece of autotuned trash that Diddy keeps trying to shove down our collective throats (pause?), here’s the song he jacked.

Play it over and over, then play it again some more until you can erase the memory of “Angels” from your head.

