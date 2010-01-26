The Tiny And Toya Show Returns!

The two best friend BM’s are back! The Tiny and Toya Show has been picked up for another season which will be airing April 13, 2010. The last season brought in over three million viewers and shone a light on the life of black women taking care of children on their own (even though T.I was just away for a year). Hope Regine is still rapping!

