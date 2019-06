Jill Scott stopped by Chelsea Handler’s hilarious talk show, “Chelsea Lately,” to promote her upcoming Lifetime movie Sins Of The Mother, being a new mom, and her line of Butterfly bras for women with large breasts.

Sins Of The Mother airs February 7th on Lifetime.

