Maureen Yancey Relaunches J. Dilla Foundation, Confirms 2010 Projects

From AllHipHop.com

Maureen “Ma Dukes” Yancey, mother of the late J Dilla (James Yancey), has verified the re-establishment of the non-profit J Dilla Foundation, new legal management for her son’s estate, and several album projects for 2010.

The organization had become defunct due to legal entanglement over the state laws for Dilla’s estate, and friction between the Yancey family and previous estate executor Arty Erk.

