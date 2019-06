Okay Ray-J. I guess you was banging on the set of Moesha. I heard Ray-j was a blood from before but does he really need to promote that? You have a lucrative show on VH-1 and kids look up to you. Go to about 7 minutes into the video to see Ray-J rep for the blood set.

RELATED STORIES

Dear Lil Wayne, Stop Promoting The Bloods

The Game Says He Turned Gucci Mane, Lil Wayne And Jim Jones Into Bloods