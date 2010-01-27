Soulja Boy Assumes Fans Can Read, Writes Book

Soulja Boy, author of such lyrical masterpieces as “Crank Dat” and “Yahhh,” has written a new book called Teenage Millionaire due out on July 28th.

There’s no word yet on what Millionaire, which will be credited to Deandre Way (his real name), will be about. It’s also unknown whether or not the book will be a pop-up book or just be a picture book.

Hey… I wouldn’t be surprised if he used the excuse that a picture’s worth a thousand words.

