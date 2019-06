According to CarltonJordan.com, a Texas promoter has hired Diddy to host an NBA All-Star Weekend party to the tune of $125,000 a night, but that’s not all Diddy’s getting.Diddy also will be getting a private Gulf-Stream 5 jet that will fly him to and from Texas as well as 100 bottles of Ace Champagne, A NIGHT.

